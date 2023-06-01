Pacific Conference of Churches calls for Japan’s cooperation

The Pacific Conference of Churches has renewed its calls for Japan to immediately stop its plans to release over one million tonnes of treated radioactive wastewater into the Pacific Ocean.

The wastewater comes from the damaged Fukushima nuclear power plant.

The group is imploring the Pacific Islands Forum, or PIF, to boldly explore punitive measures to deter “unwanted” and “harmful” activities that “threaten the biodiversity and future of the Blue Pacific”.

Meanwhile, the 79 Members of the Organisation of African, Caribbean and Pacific (ACP) States are standing in solidarity with the PIF leaders.

They believe there is no clear evidence the release would be safe, despite Japan arguing otherwise.

PIF Chair Mark Brown said he trusts Japan’s reassurance the release is safe.

