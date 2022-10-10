  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Dalai Lama may announce he will not reincarnate

Monday, October 10th, 2022

China has come up with various plans, ploys and tactics to claim that Beijing has the sole authority to choose the next incarnation of the Dalai Lama.

One of the main consequences of the Chinese attempts is that the Dalai Lama has been perceived several times as indicating that he will not reincarnate any longer. Read more

