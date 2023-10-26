New Zealand’s cricket squad calls on the Dalai Lama in Dharamsala

The Men’s Cricket World Cup – one of the world’s most popular sporting events – has touched down in Dharamsala.

On Tuesday, the New Zealand cricket team and their families visited the Dalai Lama at his residence in the city at the edge of the Himalayas that serves as the seat of the Tibetan government in exile.

The visit comes ahead of Saturday’s match between New Zealand and Australia. The winner should have the inside track on making it to the final next month in Ahmedabad. Read more

