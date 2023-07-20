  1. CathNews New Zealand
Climate could reset US-China relations, says US envoy

Thursday, July 20th, 2023

US climate envoy John Kerry told senior Chinese officials on Tuesday that Beijing and Washington could use cooperation on climate change to redefine their difficult relationship.

Kerry, who is on a three-day visit to China, said both countries — the world’s top two greenhouse gas emitters — could together show global leadership in tackling global warming.

“Our hope is now that this can be the beginning of a new definition of cooperation and capacity to resolve the differences between us,” Kerry told Wang Yi, the Communist Party’s head of foreign relations, in a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing.

