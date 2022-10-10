Vatican envoy to East Timor urges Catholics to respect Belo restrictions

Amid vast public controversy surrounding the revelation of allegations against a bishop and Nobel laureate in East Timor for the sexual abuse of minors, the Vatican’s envoy to the country has urged faithful to respect the restrictions imposed by the Holy See.

In an Oct 4 interview with state television network RTTL, Monsignor Marco Sprizzi, the Vatican’s representative in East Timor, urged Catholics shocked by the revelations against Bishop Carlos Ximenes Belo to respect the sanctions imposed on him for “the serious crimes” he committed, and to maintain loyalty to the church.

“This is a decision made and accepted by the bishop and that we just have to respect it, respect the bishop and respect the Vatican’s decision,” Sprizzi said, according to UCA News.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.