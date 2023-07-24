Pope’s Ukraine envoy wraps up whirlwind diplomatic visit to DC

Italian Cardinal Matteo Zuppi, Pope Francis’s personal peace envoy for the war in Ukraine, closed a two-day visit to Washington DC Wednesday, capping a whirlwind round of high-level civil and ecclesial meetings.

Zuppi was in Washington DC from July 17-19 along with an unnamed representative of the Vatican’s Secretariat of State to “continue the mission entrusted to him by Pope Francis and, in this context, to meet with the President of the United States, Joseph Biden,” according to a July 19 Vatican statement.

It marked the third stage in Zuppi’s mission as the pope’s special envoy on Ukraine, following a visit to Kyiv in early June, where he met Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and other top-level church and government leaders, and to Moscow in late June, where he members of Russia’s foreign ministry as well as Patriarch Kirill of Moscow, but did not meet with President Vladimir Putin.

