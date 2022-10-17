  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Highest jump in food costs in more than a decade puts Government under pressure

Monday, October 17th, 2022

Soaring food costs in every supermarket aisle continue to batter families and put more pressure on the Government as new figures show food inflation is at a 13-year-high.

Stats NZ figures released on Thursday show food prices jumped by 8.3% in September compared to the year before, while fruit and vegetables increased by 16%.

The Government has substantially increased benefits, the largest increases since the 1940s, but households continue to face soaring prices for basic essentials – a phenomenon National says means people are getting “pummelled” and has the Greens calling for an immediate boost to benefits.

“Basic produce has soared in the last year; broccoli up 44%, cauliflower up 53%, kiwifruit up 42% [and] onions up 40%,” National’s finance spokesperson Nicola Willis said. Read more

