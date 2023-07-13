‘Worst it’s ever been’ – KidsCan says need for families, children at all-time high

An Auckland mother says the struggle to provide her kids with the most basic items such as food and clothing is taking a toll on her mental health.

As food inflation hits a 36-year high and fuel costs go back up, working families are having to juggle between bills, while kids are going to school hungry and underdressed for winter.

Charity KidsCan helps schools feed and dress their students and said this has been the worst winter ever, with 10,000 more children per day needing support and lower donations due to the high cost of living. Read more

