Government adds $6m to food bank funding

The government is putting a further $6 million towards food banks, saying demand is high – particularly in communities affected by extreme weather events.

The funding is being added to the Food Secure Communities programme, set up during the pandemic.

Social Development Minister Carmel Sepuloni said the government had since July 2021 provided more than $150m in emergency funding to support community food providers.

“This time-limited funding was necessary to ensure all New Zealanders could access food during the pandemic. It was the first time government had ever provided direct support to community food providers in this way, and it’s made a real difference for our most vulnerable,” she said. Read more

