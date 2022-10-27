Richard Rohr steps back from public ministry

The Center for Action and Contemplation announced that founder Richard Rohr, OFM, is retiring from his roles as Dean of the Center’s Core Faculty and as a voting member on its board of directors.

In a letter emailed to friends and obtained by America, Father Rohr explained that for some time now, he has been “stepping back from public life,” after a diagnosis some months ago of cancer in his lymph nodes.

“At this stage of my life,” Father Rohr wrote, “I want to create space for those carrying this work forward into the future.”

In 1986, Father Rohr left the New Jerusalem Christian community he had helped found in Cincinnati, Ohio, to start a new venture in New Mexico, which he imagined not as a community but as a “school for prophets.”

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.