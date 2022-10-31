No loss of momentum despite exit of Abuse in Care Inquiry commissioner, Minister says

One of the five commissioners investigating historical abuse in care has left the inquiry just eight months before it is expected to wrap up and will not be replaced.

Julia Steenson was appointed to the Abuse in Care Royal Commission of Inquiry in June 2020, following the resignation of Sir Anand Satyanand as its chair.

Steenson resigned on 17 October and left the Royal Commission yesterday.

News of her resignation was quietly shared on the government and inquiry’s websites on Wednesday.

A statement posted by the Royal Commission said Steenson had quit to take up another job, and Steenson said the role of commissioner had been an honour and a privilege.

“Listening to survivors of abuse share their experiences of harm and trauma has been both difficult but privileged mahi.

“To lead and participate in engagements, most recently across diverse communities including Māori – as the most disproportionately affected cohort – has been a humbling experience.” Read more

