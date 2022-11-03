  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Blessed Sacrament found Intact in tabernacle of burned down Church

Thursday, November 3rd, 2022

In the aftermath of the fire that gutted a church in Cameroon, Bishop Aloysius Fondong of the Diocese of Mamfé entered the ruins to retrieve the Blessed Sacrament and found the sacred Hosts and the ciborium containing them to be intact.

In a video released on 21 September by Aid to the Church in Need (ACN), Bishop Fondong is seen entering the burned-out church and making his way through the rubble Read more

