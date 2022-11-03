Game over for popular Catholic donations system?

Donation platform Pushpay has entered into a deal that will see Sixth Street and BGH Capital pay $1.53 billion for the company, but analysts have not ruled out rival bids landing before shareholders get to vote on the deal early next year.

Sixth Street – a global investment firm – and BGH Capital – an Australia and New Zealand-focused private equity player – are offering $1.34 a share for the company by way of a scheme of arrangement.

Pushpay, which provides digital platforms through which churchgoers make donations over their mobile phones, first disclosed that there had been expressions of interest in the company in April this year. Read more

