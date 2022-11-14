Racism affects 40 percent of Asian New Zealanders since Covid-19 pandemic onset

Forty percent of Asian New Zealanders have experienced racism since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic, according to researchers at the University of Auckland.

The paper, published in the New Zealand Medical Journal on Friday, finds groups most likely to experience anti-Asian hate were temporary migrants, students, and those living in rural communities.

Author Dr Lynne Soon-Chean Park says experiencing racism can lead to depression, anxiety and low life satisfaction.

“In Aotearoa and globally, the Covid-19 pandemic has highlighted racism in our society, including targeted anti-Asian hatred,” she said. Read more

