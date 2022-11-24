‘Fairy dust’ will deepen divisions in Northern Ireland

The leaders of both main churches in Ireland have attacked Britain’s plans to deal with the legacy of the Troubles, warning it will “deepen divisions” in the North.

The Catholic and Church of Ireland Primates of All Ireland, Eamon Martin and John McDowell, accused London of setting up its Northern Secretary as a “commissar” to adjudicate over countless murders and crimes.

The Archbishops also say they are baffled by the “liberal scattering like fairy dust” of the word “reconciliation” in the legislation, which is due to make its way through the House of Lords in Westminster this week. Read more

