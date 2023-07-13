How the Irish Church is working to understand ‘synodality’

A lack of understanding around the various elements of synodality is hindering the development of a synodal church, according to new research.

Plans are underway for a second national assembly at the end of the year as part of the Irish Church’s next step in its National Synodal Pathway.

Julieann Moran, general secretary of the Synodal Pathway in Ireland, said the gathering would be similar to the one that took place in Athlone last year and was hailed as a success by participants.

Other developments in the Irish Synodal Pathway include the publication later this year of new research findings about the synodal process in Ireland to coincide with the rolling out of a training programme in synodal leadership.

News category: News Shorts, World.