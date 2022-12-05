  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Are celebrating Christingle?

Monday, December 5th, 2022

Christingles are usually held from the end of November through to February (Advent to Candlemas), with Christmas Eve being a particularly popular time for services.  During the service, each person takes a Christingle and the candles are all lit to create a warm, magical glow symbolising the light of Christ and bringing hope to people living in darkness.  Read more

