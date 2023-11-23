Caritas Australia to host Service of Solidarity with Gaza and the Holy Land

Caritas Australia will host a virtual Service of Solidarity in recognition of the human suffering in the Holy Land, serving as a place for the community to come together in hope and healing.

All are welcome to the service, which will take place via Zoom on Monday, 27th November, from 4:30 to 5:00 pm AEDT.

The service will be led by Michael McGirr, Mission Facilitator at Caritas Australia, with guest speakers contributing prayers.

Michael McGirr said of the service, “In a time of deep sorrow and anguish for us all, we look for hope and healing. Let us come together in love, prayer, and support. Let us acknowledge the reality that impacts us all as we share messages of hope.”

