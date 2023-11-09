In a gesture of solidarity with Palestinian civilians in Gaza, Jordan’s Council of Churches announced they will cancel Christmas celebrations and festivities.

The Council’s leaders made the announcement on November 5 to express deepening concern over the escalating humanitarian crisis engulfing Palestinian civilians in Gaza.

In lieu of the usual Christmas bazaars, gift distributions, decorations, and scout parades, the Council has called for a solemn observance of Christmas through prayer and religious rituals.

“We cancelled the external celebrations of Christmas.

“The decision was made to focus on the spiritual meaning of Christmas—the birth of Jesus.

“It’s solidarity with the people of Gaza.

“We will focus only on the religious celebration, including worship services and songs inside the churches and nothing outside the churches,” explained Fr Rifat Bader, director of the Catholic Center for Studies and Media in the Jordanian capital.

Heroes in Gaza

In Jordan, there is a deep connection to the Christian community in Gaza, with Father Bader revealing that one of his cousins is a Dominican Sister of the Most Holy Rosary of Jerusalem serving in Holy Family Parish in Gaza.

Father Bader’s sister, along with an Egyptian nun, provides vital support to the Christian community and ordinary citizens in Gaza City.

Bader acknowledged the heroic efforts of these sisters.

“They are putting aside their own personal fears to take care of the people they live with day and night inside the church.

“These are heroes in Gaza, and we pray that God will protect them to ensure the continued Christian presence in Gaza.”

He highlighted that Jordanians and Jordan’s Palestinian descendants share in the suffering of the people of Gaza due to their geographical proximity.

Bader explained why Jordan’s Christians have been asked to cancel Christmas celebrations this year.

Bader stated, “We are the closest country to Palestine, to Gaza, which is why we are not celebrating Christmas with joy this year.”

