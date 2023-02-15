Oceania Continent Synod response coming sometime

Juliet, I’ve managed to get this re the Oceania Continent Synod response (Australia, NZ, Pacific). The document that was released the other day, and which you wrote about, was just the output of the Federation of Catholic Bishops’ of Oceania Conference (FCBOC).

Here are some notes that can be the basis of an article.

To clarify, the Oceania Continent Synod response talked about during the FCBOC meeting in Suva, but the FCBOC statement is not the Oceania Continent’s Synod response to be sent to Rome.

A group of lay people prepared a synthesis for the Oceania Continent Synod in Melbourne a few weeks back (there are photos of that meeting on the NZCBC FB page, which I’m told is a good source of material).

That synthesis document was discussed in Suva. When asked when we might expect to see that document, the source tells me (CathNews has learnt) the Oceania Synod document could be up to some weeks before it is published.

The sources says that it could come out anytime between now and some weeks.

Then reference to https://international.la-croix.com/news/religion/the-synod-has-not-been-mapped-out-in-advance-says-official/17309 and some comments from Sister Nathalie Becquart about the synod and her perception of oceania.

