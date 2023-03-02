  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Pamela Anderson says she wanted to be a nun

Thursday, March 2nd, 2023

Pamela Anderson, the former Playboy Playmate and “Baywatch” star, recently revealed on a talk show that her original professional ambition as a child was to become a nun or a librarian

Anderson said she has always incorporated faith into her morning routine, waking up each morning around 4 or 5 a.m. Read more

