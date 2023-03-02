Pamela Anderson says she wanted to be a nun

When Jorge Mario Bergoglio was elected Pope Francis almost ten years ago, the world was immediately captivated by his vibrant personality, his simplicity, his love of the poor, and the fresh, and frankly, unusual papal vocabulary he has often adopted. Read more
"There is nothing new under the sun." That Scripture verse from the Book of Ecclesiastes (1:19) comes to mind as I reflect on the agitation expressed by some in the church and the media over the Holy Father's motu proprio
The Church of England is considering what language and pronouns should be used to refer to God. The church's General Synod has, however, clarified that it will not abolish or substantially revise any of the currently authorized liturgies. Nonetheless, this
The voice of my childhood pastor, Father Kerwin, was just short of Edward R. Murrow in wartime England. Except instead of saying "This…is London," he would declare five minutes before Mass began: These…are the announcements. Grave proclamations in his deep,