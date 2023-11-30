Warning issued after young women die from blood clots while on the pill

A coroner has issued a warning about the risks of the contraceptive pill combined with an often unknown underlying condition after two women died in the same month in similar circumstances.

On a morning in September 2021, a 24-year-old Auckland make-up artist sent a text to her flatmate and to her father to say she was not feeling well. The pain in her lower back and down her left leg was bad enough that she wanted to be sick.

Her flatmate replied three times but never heard back. She returned home later that day to find the woman unresponsive in their Auckland home. She was pronounced dead at the scene by paramedics from what was found to be thrombosis in her right pulmonary artery. Read more

