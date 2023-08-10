A painstaking job creating a new stained glass window

For 60 years a stained glass window in Our Lady of the Snows Catholic Church in Methven has been the view the priest saw during Mass.

It would be seen by the congregation as they entered and departed the church.

Up until recently the design has been painted on, but over time the colours faded until there was no colour left at all in 2000.

Parishioner and generous community supporter Viv Barrett wanted to see the window back to its former glory in his lifetime.

Not one to sit back and hope someone else would do something, Viv decided he would be the one to make it happen.

