Brazilian Church bans sacramental wine produced with slave labour

After three of Brazil’s most important wine producers were accused of using slave labor last week, the Brazilian Church released a statement affirming that wines made by manufacturers which violate “the respect to human dignity” must not be chosen as sacramental wines. Black Church activists, nevertheless, want more concrete actions from the clergy.

On February 22, three workers fled from a labour lodge in Bento Gonçalves, Rio Grande do Sul state, and reported to the police that they were submitted to slave labour by an employment company that provides workers to wineries Salton, Aurora, and Cooperativa Garibaldi.

The prosecutors discovered that 207 laborers, most of them recruited in Bahia state, were forced to work from 5am to 8pm and had only one day off each week.

News category: News Shorts, World.