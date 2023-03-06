  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. New Zealand

Population decline worries experts as fertility rates drop globally

Monday, March 6th, 2023

Fertility rates around the world are plummeting and experts are worried the population decline could be very bad news.

Humans have altered the planet to such an extent that scientists have declared a new name for a new era – ‘The Anthropocene’, the age of humans.

But for better or worse, the boom time could be over. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.

Tags: ,