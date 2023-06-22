Experts sound worries over support for Long Covid sufferers

More than a year after the Government launched a top-level advisory group on Long Covid, leading experts worry sufferers are still being let down by the health system.

Those concerns have been aired in a series of just-released video interviews, as the Ministry of Health says it’s impossible to quantify how many people are living with the post-viral condition today.

A constellation of persisting symptoms thought to accompany 10 to 20 per cent of infections, Long Covid can affect nearly every organ system in our bodies – yet there remains no universally-established treatment or cure.

A major study published earlier this year found that one in five participants reported Long Covid symptoms after their initial infection – and that many patients were still struggling to get help.

Read More

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.