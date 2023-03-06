  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

Religion and hip-hop may seem like odd bedfellows

Monday, March 6th, 2023

Alejandro Nava, professor of Religious Studies at the University of Arizona,  says he is unsure if it was hip-hop or a curiosity for religious questions that first prompted his interest in human rights and social justice.

Hip-hop has almost always prioritised the knowledge, experience and artistic expressions of the poor and disenfranchised, he says. Read more

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,