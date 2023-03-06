Religion and hip-hop may seem like odd bedfellows

In January, America published an article I wrote on the theme of inclusion in the life of the church. Since that time, the positions I presented have received both substantial support and significant opposition. The majority of those criticizing my Read more
It has become somewhat of a cliche for media reports and climate scientists to actively link modern extreme weather events in New Zealand with climate change, but an accurate answer requires more or less complete knowledge of our past recorded Read more
The Eucharist should be the centre of Catholic life, but falling church attendance on Sundays shows that the centre is crumbling. This, along with declining belief in the real presence of Christ in the Eucharist, has caused great concern among Read more
It was time for the little soul to go into incarnation. An angel spoke about the beauty of life on earth, but the little soul was reluctant to leave the place of perfection. It told the angel, “I was told Read more