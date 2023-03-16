North Korean women told to have more children to boost military

Government officials in a North Korean province have urged women to have more children as an act of “greatest patriotism” to help boost the military numbers, says a report.

The message was part of a series of ideological lectures arranged by North Korean officials for housewives in the northeastern province of North Hamgyong, Radio Free Asia reported on March 8.

“Last week, a lecture was held on active support for the People’s Army, saying that having many children and sending them to the People’s Army is the greatest patriotism,” an unnamed North Hamgyong source told RFA on the condition of anonymity.

The lectures were conducted in advance as part of International Women’s Day on March 8.

News category: News Shorts, World.