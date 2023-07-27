City Mission Cook-off delivers

Auckland City Mission is a major beneficiary of a cook-off backed by Foodstuffs North Island.

The initiative was held at St Matthew-in-the-City, and the event aimed to assist those facing homelessness and food challenges.

Morgan McCann, Head of New World for Foodstuffs North Island, and Steve McClean, Owner Operator of New World Orewa, cooked a three-course dinner for 150 guests at St Matthew-in-the-City.

The duo, with community support, raised over $57,000 specifically for the Auckland City Mission.

The entire Cook Off event contributed a commendable $246,000 to the Mission’s cause.

“The Mission can only help people in greatest need with the support of our community.

“Morgan and Steve’s commitment to raising funds through the Cook-Off and their ongoing support of the Mission are outstanding. I’m so grateful to the two of them for stepping up to help in this way,” says Missioner Helen Robinson.

McCann who had never cooked for 150 people before, said he initially found the experience rather daunting.

However, by the end of the night and by working alongside renowned chefs Petra Galler, Michael Meredith and Mike Van de Elzen, he’d gained newfound insight into the work of a chef.

More familiar with cooking for groups, McClean, who enjoys giving back and supporting the local community described the experience as “truly humbling’.

Foodstuffs is the co-operative behind PAK’nSAVE, New World, and Four Square supermarkets in the North Island.

Source: Scoop

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.