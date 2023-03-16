  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
  2. Odd Spot

St Patrick’s Day in Salt Lake City

Thursday, March 16th, 2023

There are not enough Utahns of Irish origin to make a big splash in Salt Lake City on St Patrick’s day. But pretty near all Utahns of Irish origin turn out for the St Patrick’s Day Parade. The  event, sponsored by the Hibernian Society of Utah,  Read more

 

Related Posts:

Additional reading

News category: Odd Spot.

Tags: ,