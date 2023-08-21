Irish priest’s convicted Texas murderer moves closer to exoneration after more than 40 years

An Ector County judge has recommended to the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals that James Reyos have his conviction vacated, the Innocence Project of Texas (IPTX) said on Monday, August 7.

Reyos was convicted in 1983 and sentenced to 38 years in prison for the murder of Father Patrick Ryan, a native of Co Limerick. Reyos served 20 years before being released on parole.

IPTX said this week that at a hearing in March, the judge heard overwhelming evidence of Reyos’ innocence from his legal team at IPTX. Reyos’ case will now be transferred to the Court of Criminal Appeals in Austin, which will make a final ruling.

“I have always believed that one day the world would know I did not kill Father Ryan,” Reyos said on hearing the judge’s decision.

