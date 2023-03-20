Annual Pasifika Celebration Day attracts thousands to Levin Domain

Fale Pasifika Horowhenua held its annual Pasifika Celebration Day on Saturday, March 11, at the Levin Domain. An estimated 4000 people enjoyed cultural performances from Fiji, Kiribati, Samoa and Tonga.

Local church groups put on spectacular performances that included Samoan AOG Levin Life Church, Samoan Methodist, Samoan Catholic Youth and Siasi ʻo Tonga Tauʻatāina.

The crowd also enjoyed strong performances by Taitoko School Poly Group and Horowhenua College’s Loto Taha. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.