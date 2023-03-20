Mary MacKillop’s NZ 125th arrival anniversary marked

The 125th anniversary of the arrival of Mary MacKillop, and her Sisters of Joseph in Port Chalmers was celebrated on Sunday, St Joseph’s Day.

Organised by parishioner and ex-pupil of St Joseph’s School, Carol Meikle QSM, the event featured the unveiling and blessing of a commemorative Sacred Heart statue by Bishop Michael Dooley.

MacKillop spent several months in Port Chalmers in 1898. While there, she established St Joseph’s School, Port Chalmers.

The Sisters of St Joseph maintained a presence in the community from 1898 to 1979.

MacKillop was a strong and determined woman whose work benefited thousands of children she was canonised a Saint in October 2010.

Source: ODT

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.