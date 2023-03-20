Possible threat to Vienna places of worship

Austrian police warned Wednesday of a possible “Islamist-motivated attack” in Vienna against churches and other houses of worship, citing undisclosed information received by the country’s intelligence service.

Police in Vienna tweeted that they had heightened security in front of certain buildings and increased the presence of officers in the Austrian capital.

“There is a nonspecific threat of an assault against churches,” Vienna police tweeted. “As (a) precautionary measure … points of interest have been put under increased guard by regular and special operation police forces.”

“If there is a concrete danger for the population at a concrete location, Vienna police will warn immediately via all available channels,” police added.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.