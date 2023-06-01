Crowd in China clashes with police over plans to demolish mosque

China’s government is calling on protesters to turn themselves in after a crowd clashed with police over plans to demolish a mosque in the country’s southwest as President Xi Jinping’s government tightens control over religion and society.

Protesters threw water bottles at officers with helmets and shields outside the blue-domed Najiaying Mosque in Yuxi, a city in Yunnan province, according to videos on social media. One punched a police officer’s helmet, but little other violence was shown.

The Associated Press confirmed the location of the protest. Videos showing the protests were removed from Chinese social media.

Police called on “criminal suspects” to turn themselves in following Saturday’s incident and said those who do might receive a lighter punishment.

