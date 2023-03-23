‘Burgers for baptism’: 13 year-old baptised without parents’ consent

Parents of a 13-year-old boy are angry a church baptised him without their knowledge at an event they say lured him to a park paddling pool font with burgers and lollies.

Bay of Plenty mother Jesse Brown and her partner Luke were “shocked and upset” when their son came home from the park holding a bible and told them he’d just been baptised at a ‘gospel crusade’ event.

“He walked in the door, and I said, ‘alright son’, and he said, ‘I just got baptised’, and I was like – what? I couldn’t believe it,” said Brown. Read more

