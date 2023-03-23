Spanish monastery admits girls to choir for first time in 700-year history

Women and girls are to be admitted to a choir at the Montserrat monastery near Barcelona, home to the famous Escolania all-boys choir, for the first time in its 700-year history.

The new chamber choir, made up of a mix of about 25 boys and women and girls aged 17 to 24, will be separate from the Escolania, which comprises 45 boys aged nine to 14.

The monastery’s Father Efrem de Montellà said the mixed choir would take over the Escolania’s liturgical duties one weekend a month to give the boys a rest.

“We’re often asked why there aren’t any girls in the Escolania,” De Montellà said. “It’s a complex and difficult question. We follow a tradition that we would like to continue but we also realise we have to respond to demand.”

