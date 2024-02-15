Philippine church collapse kills at least 1, injures 53

At least one person died, and 53 were injured when part of the second floor of a Catholic church collapsed during a packed Ash Wednesday Mass in Bulacan province in the Philippines.

The accident occurred at St Peter Apostle Church in San Jose del Monte City, about 47 kilometres northeast of the capital, Manila, during the middle of the liturgy, local officials said.

City mayor Arthur Robes named the victim as Luneta Morales, an 80-year-old grandmother and a member of the church choir, who died in hospital.

“Others have returned home after having their wounds cleaned and prescribed medicine. Some others are under observation,” Robes said after visiting the site.

