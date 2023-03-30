Builder loses licence for nine months and fined after poor $170,000 church renovation

Exposed asbestos, uneven steps, a wonky door, and gaps between weatherboards have cost a builder his licence for “amateurish” work he did on a church.

Wellington builder Tony Magele threatened to remove fittings and materials if the church didn’t pay him for the work.

Magele said he had “too much happening” to turn up to a disciplinary hearing into his conduct earlier this year but, in a decision released by the Building Practitioners Board last week, it suspended him from the profession for nine months and fined him $3000. Read more

