Christchurch diocese publishes the letter

Three days after not allowing the printing or publication of a letter concerning parish restructuring and rebuilding a new Cathedral, bishop of Christchurch, Michael Gielen, released the letter.

The 29 March move came after there was considerable interest in the letter’s contents, particularly from Catholics who could not be at Mass on the Sunday it was read.

Those at Mass who heard the letter also wanted the further opportunity to ‘digest’ it.

CathNews originally sought a copy of the letter through the Church’s National Communications office, but the National Communications Office was told the Christchurch diocese considered the matter a local issue.

Evidence suggests otherwise.

Putting a halt on building a new $100m Cathedral precinct, pausing parish mergers and the non-publication of the bishop’s letter garnered considerable local, national and international attention.

Now able to read the letter, a New Zealand communications consultant labelled it “excellent” and said he could not understand why the diocese was keeping it secret.

“People replace silence with their own meaning, making it easy for your message to get confused or be diluted,” he said.

Simon Thompson, general manager for the diocese, told the Christchurch Press the diocese had been informed by the Vatican of the legal challenge and advised by lawyers to halt all work on the plan.

Thompson says the diocese is not hiding anything but did not wish to hinder the legal process.

He says the diocese wants to respect the legal process and, at this point, is unaware of the precise details of the canon law challenge.

Thompson told the Christchurch Press that once the diocese receives the full details of the challenge, it will have more clarity on its path forward.

CathNews understands the legal challenge primarily relates to communications processes surrounding the formulation of the diocesan plan – “Our Faith Our Future,” the post-Christchurch earthquake demolition of the Catholic Cathedral in Barbadoes St, and the sale of Maryville Courts retirement village.

On being named Catholic bishop of Christchurch, Gielen was quick to endorse the diocesan plan “Our Faith, Our Future,” saying the begun work stands the diocese in “fantastic stead going forward.”

While initially excited by the challenge, Gielen’s letter suggests that after talking with people across the whole diocese, he has changed his mind about the diocesan plan “Our Faith, Our Future.”

He wants to move forward together and in prayer.

Sources

News category: New Zealand.