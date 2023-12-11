Christchurch Cathedral location – about turn in thinking

In a significant about turn, Christchurch bishop Michael Gielen is proposing Barbadoes Street, the location of the original cathedral, as his preferred site for a new Christchurch Cathedral.

The new thinking marks a departure from the construction plan on Armagh Street.

As part of the change in thinking, Bishop Gielen has initiated consultations with professional specialists and within the diocese to gauge opinions on the most suitable site for the Christchurch Cathedral.

Highlighting the transformation in global circumstances since the initial decision in 2019, Bishop Gielen cited

the COVID-19 pandemic,

the Abuse in Care Royal Commission findings, and

the significant rise in inflation as factors necessitating a reevaluation of the cathedral’s construction.

Clarity a priority

In a letter to the Christchurch diocese, Gielen emphasised the urgency of clarity regarding the Christchurch cathedral, stating that it’s time for decisiveness.

The new Christchurch bishop says it has taken time to get to know the diocese and engage with various faith communities.

A recurring theme in his discussions with diocese members is the need for clarity about the cathedral’s location.

Gielen envisions a Christchurch cathedral that is aesthetically pleasing, timeless, and represents their faith tradition.

“My vision is that our new Cathedral is beautiful, timeless in design and is a worthy house that honours God and respresents our faith tradition.

“It must be a place where all feel welcome so we can continue to foster the faith we have received and to grow in our own call to holiness.

“It will be a unique place of worship that current and future generations will be proud of,” writes Gielen

He then addressed the key question of the cathedral’s location, proposing three potential sites:

Barbadoes Street – the site of the former cathedral

Armagh Street – until this letter the current proposed site

Manchester Street, the site of the St Mary’s pro-cathedral.

In his letter to the diocese, Gielen explained that each site was evaluated based on its historical and spiritual significance, its capacity to support additional facilities, future growth potential, accessibility, parking, and financial viability, considering the diocese’s broader financial obligations and responsibility towards those harmed in Church care.

Gielen says his preference for Barbadoes Street is rooted in the diocese’s humble and historic beginnings.

He shared his personal connection to the site, having lived there for the past 18 months, and highlighted its spiritual significance, larger size, financial viability, and accessibility compared to the other sites.

Actively looking for feedback

However, Gielen says that while his considered view is the Barbadoes Street site, he is open to feedback.

He is now inviting the Catholic community in Christchurch to reflect on this crucial decision and share their thoughts.

He plans to consider the community’s input before making a final decision.

The diocese will engage in a three-month period of dialogue and discernment, including a survey on 18 December where people can express their views.

The final decision will be based on various factors, including parish group feedback, technical and financial considerations, stakeholder feedback, and guidance from diocesan advisory bodies.

Sources

News category: Top Story.