Oceania bishops complete the response to Synod’s working document

Representatives of the four Catholic bishops’ conferences in Oceania have approved the region’s final response to the Continental Stage working document published last October for the Synod of Bishops for a Synodal Church.

The Oceania response will be sent to the Synod Secretariat in Rome before this week’s deadline, and be published during the week after Easter.

The Federation of Catholic Bishops Conferences of Oceania (FCBCO) comprises the episcopal conferences of Australia, New Zealand, the Pacific and Papua New Guinea/Solomon Islands. Read more

