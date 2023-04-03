A Queensland man has been found not guilty of refusing to unlock his phone for police after a magistrate found it would have violated his Islamic religious beliefs.

Humza Ali Ahmed, of Kuraby in Brisbane’s outer south, faced trial at Beenleigh Magistrates Court on one count of contravening an order about device information from a digital device.

Police executed a search warrant at Ahmed’s residence at 9.20am on July 11 last year.

The warrant contained an order for the provision of access information to any digital device located in the defendant’s possession, or to which he had access.

Ahmed told police the reason he would not provide them with his pass code was because there were “personal things” contained on the phone.

During the trial, Ahmed testified the phone contained photographs of his wife without wearing a hijab, and messages between them, and the disclosure of either to men who were not family members was against his genuine religious beliefs.

News category: News Shorts, World.