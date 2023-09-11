Judge orders lawyers to undergo religious liberty training

Texas federal Judge Brantley Starr handed down a penalty requiring three Southwest Airlines lawyers to undergo religious liberty training from Alliance Defending Freedom, a leading Christian conservative group.

Starr requested training after discovering that Southwest Airlines had not followed a court order in a lawsuit involving a flight attendant who was terminated due to social media posts related to anti-abortion. The court had ordered Southwest to inform its attendants that it cannot discriminate based on religious practices and beliefs.

News category: Odd Spot.