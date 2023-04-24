  1. CathNews NZ Pacific
Two Churches swap buildings

Monday, April 24th, 2023

Two churches in Bristol, England, have swapped buildings.

Horfield Baptist Church, which has held its current site since 1894, said they believe it is in the best interests of both buth churches. They hold a Sunday service and a ‘messy church’ for parents and children.

