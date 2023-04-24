Two Churches swap buildings

Two churches in Bristol, England, have swapped buildings.
Horfield Baptist Church, which has held its current site since 1894, said they believe it is in the best interests of both buth churches. They hold a Sunday service and a ‘messy church’ for parents and children.
The other church, B&A Church Bristol, has a collection of 10 ‘little churches” where people meet regularly “with a shared purpose to make a difference in the lives of others”. The groups include a Ukraine Welcome Hub, a Hong Kong Welcome, Tread Families and Souper Thursdays. Read more
News category: Odd Spot.