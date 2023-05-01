Its OK to have bats in the belfry

In the UK, a multimedia art project entitled On A Wing and A Prayer has been created to help church communities find ways of coexisting with their resident bats.

The installation has been commissioned by Bats in Churches, a £5m five-year partnership between Natural England, Bat Conservation Trust, the Church of England, Churches Conservation Trust and Historic England – funded by the National Lottery Heritage Fund.

Created by a professional artist and Bats in Churches volunteer, Ilene Sterns, On A Wing and A Prayer is an immersive and multi-layered artwork set to recordings of bats inside churches, slowed down to be audible to the human ear.

Sterns said that as an artist, she has always found inspiration in nature and history and has spent many hours marvelling at the remarkable winged mammals that make these ancient buildings their homes. Read more

