Why has Red Cross spent just $3m of $21m Cyclone Gabrielle cash?

After Cyclone Gabrielle, endless work continues to repair communities overwhelmed by rising waters and clean-up efforts are ongoing across damaged farms and businesses. Meanwhile homeowners hold their breath for insurers to deliver relief.

But as individuals face varying degrees of disruption, a collective sense of frustration has built among those in dire need of financial assistance but haven’t seen a cent from collections.

Red Cross NZ collected more than $21 million in the aftermath of February’s storm when Kiwis rallied together to donate their hard-earned cash to get money to those who were in desperate need of assistance. Read more

News category: New Zealand, News Shorts.