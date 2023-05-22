Hawke’s Bay charities report big jump in demand post-cyclone

Charities in Hawke’s Bay have reported a big surge in demand since Cyclone Gabrielle struck in February including community services for food donations, family support, and even family violence services.

One charity says staff and volunteer wellbeing is extremely important as those on the frontline are often dealing with “people’s trauma, anxiety and grief”.

Nourished for Nil, which provides food donations across four sites in Napier and Hastings, has been operating for six years and has never been busier.

“We have had a noticeable uptick in the community coming in to get the food that we offer,” Nourished for Nil founder Christina McBeth said. Read more

