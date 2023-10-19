Pope Francis met Tuesday at his residence with leadership from the US LGBT organisation New Ways Ministry.

The group had previously been denounced by both the US Bishops’ Conference and the Vatican’s doctrinal office for causing confusion on sexual morality among the Catholic faithful.

It’s unclear what the topic of the meeting was.

The organisation said in an Oct 17 statement that its controversial co-founder, Sister of Loretto Jeannine Gramick, thanked the Holy Father for “his openness to blessing same-sex unions, as well as for his opposition to the criminalisation of LGBTQ+ people in civil society.”

None of the Holy Father’s comments in the meeting were reported in the organisation’s statement. CNA asked the organisation what was discussed in the meeting but did not receive a response before publication.

Read More

News category: News Shorts, World.