The newly appointed Archbishop of Madrid, José Cobo, has expressed his desire to “reposition the Church” in response to a rapidly changing society.

“We can bring the capacity or the desire to reposition the Church within our world. Perhaps in different ways, with other languages,” Cobo stated.

After his installation on July 8, Cobo said that his “first [step] will be to listen” through meetings with “all those who have a responsibility in the diocese” and the presbytery.

Cobo highlighted three words that will guide the Church under his leadership: participation, communion and mission.

The new archbishop believes these words will be a solid foundation for the new stage ahead.

“Madrid is an exciting diocese because it has an overflowing lay life” in which there are “plenty of lively and strong communities,” the newly appointed archbishop commented.

Cobo acknowledged the vibrant lay community within the diocese and expressed his excitement about serving in such an environment.

He likened his emotions to those of a bride or groom before their wedding.

“You become dizzy due to the immensity of what marriage means, but when you’re in love, these things become easier. I find myself in love with the Lord and with the mission he is entrusting to me.”

Cobo said he is committed to accompanying the diocese to align with God’s will.

He stated he is prepared to “guide, preach, celebrate, but above all accompany so that the diocese gets to where God wants it to go.”

Cobo emphasised that the Church should not abandon its traditional values or the role of a bishop. Rather, he stressed the importance of providing a new perspective on the emerging challenges in society.

“It’s not so much about innovating as it is about embodying the Gospel message in the reality that we have,” he stressed.

Cobo’s appointment, succeeding retired Cardinal Carlos Osoro, was made official on June 12.

Prior to this role, Cobo served as an auxiliary bishop of the Archdiocese of Madrid since 2018.

During a press conference, when asked about his contributions as one of the youngest prelates of the Spanish episcopate, Cobo emphasised the Church’s need to adapt to the modern world.

Sources

Catholic News Agency

Spains News

News category: World.